Coinbase sets up advisory board to prep for quantum computing threats

Research from Coinbase suggests that 20-50% of all Bitcoin—especially coins stored in older formats—could be at risk if quantum computers become powerful enough. Tackling this isn't a quick fix; it'll take years of planning, new security standards, and teamwork across the crypto world.

Who's on the board and what will they do?

The board features big names like Scott Aaronson, Dan Boneh, Justin Drake from Ethereum, and Coinbase's own Yehuda Lindell.

They'll give advice to developers, keep tabs on tech breakthroughs, and help update how crypto keys are managed.

Their first report—expected soon—will look at how blockchains can stay safe as tech evolves.