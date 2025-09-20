Colgate slashes prices of toothbrushes, toothpaste: Check new rates

Sensitive toothbrush now costs ₹62

It's not just the toothpaste—Colgate's toothbrush prices are dropping as well.

The Zigzag Deep Clean 6-pack now costs ₹138 instead of ₹155, while the Sensitive Toothbrush is down to ₹62 from its earlier price of ₹70.

These price cuts aim to make oral care more accessible for everyone and give your budget a little breathing room.