Colgate slashes prices of toothbrushes, toothpaste: Check new rates
Starting September 22, 2025, Colgate is making its popular toothpaste and toothbrushes more budget-friendly across India.
Thanks to a GST rate change, essentials like Colgate Total Health, Maxfresh, Strong Teeth, and Active Salt are now easier on your wallet—think Colgate Total Health 80g at ₹80 (down from ₹95), Maxfresh 50g at ₹135 (was ₹138), Strong Teeth 200g for ₹130 (from ₹149), and Active Salt 200g at ₹142 (previously ₹166).
Sensitive toothbrush now costs ₹62
It's not just the toothpaste—Colgate's toothbrush prices are dropping as well.
The Zigzag Deep Clean 6-pack now costs ₹138 instead of ₹155, while the Sensitive Toothbrush is down to ₹62 from its earlier price of ₹70.
These price cuts aim to make oral care more accessible for everyone and give your budget a little breathing room.