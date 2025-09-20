Major banks cut MCLR rates: Impact on your loans

Quick look at the changes

Here's the quick rundown: PNB dropped its MCLR by 5-15 basis points across different tenures (one-year now at 8.80%).

BoB trimmed its overnight rate by 10 bps to 7.85%.

BOI set its three-year MCLR at 9.00%, while HDFC Bank and IOB also made small cuts for select tenors.

Even Central Bank of India has joined in, though details are still coming in.

If you've got a floating loan, it might be time to check if your EMI is about to get lighter!