Why Indian stock markets have been so slow
Over the past 12 months, the Sensex has basically flatlined, with a return of just -0.7%, even after tax breaks and interest rate cuts.
Compared to global markets, India's stock performance has been unusually sluggish.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹1.4 lakh crore from Indian stocks
Foreign investors pulled out ₹1.4 lakh crore from Indian stocks in 2025, driven by both the superior performance of developed markets and concerns about the rupee weakening in value.
At the same time, big companies saw only slow earnings growth thanks to weak demand and rising costs—making it tough for markets to gain momentum.
SIPs helped cushion bigger losses
High stock prices, political uncertainty, and trade tensions with the US have all weighed on investor confidence.
Still, steady investments through mutual fund SIPs helped cushion bigger losses.
With the RBI expected to cut rates soon and an earnings rebound likely in late FY26, experts think patient investors could see better days ahead—especially if you're playing the long game.