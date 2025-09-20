Pharma market on track with 8.1% growth in August Business Sep 20, 2025

India's pharma market kept its momentum going in August 2025, growing by 8.1%—right on track with this year's targets.

Most of the boost came from chronic therapies like heart and diabetes meds, which jumped by 12%.

Even though overall unit sales dipped a bit, demand for these long-term treatments helped keep things moving up.