Pharma market on track with 8.1% growth in August
Business
India's pharma market kept its momentum going in August 2025, growing by 8.1%—right on track with this year's targets.
Most of the boost came from chronic therapies like heart and diabetes meds, which jumped by 12%.
Even though overall unit sales dipped a bit, demand for these long-term treatments helped keep things moving up.
GLP-1 therapies see a huge jump
GLP-1 therapies (often used for diabetes) saw a massive 97% month-on-month spike—pretty remarkable!
HDFC Securities expects this strong trend to continue into next year, with chronic meds leading the way, recovery in acute therapies, and new product launches also adding to the growth.