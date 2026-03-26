Companies must pay last month's salary within 2 days of exit Business Mar 26, 2026

Starting April 1, 2026, Indian companies have to pay all pending salaries and bonuses within two business days of your last day, whether you quit, get laid off, or are let go.

This new rule (part of the Code on Wages) is meant to end those long waits for final payments that used to drag on for weeks or even months.