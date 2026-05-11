Copper defies US-Iran war impact, nears record high

The US-Iran conflict has nearly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting sulfur supplies from Middle East oil refineries and gas plants. This disruption has caused a spike in sulfuric acid prices and raised concerns over its availability for different industries. Industrial metals like copper are benefiting from China's strong exports, especially clean-tech goods that are copper-intensive.

Economic impact

Citigroup analysts' insights on copper's resilience

China's strong exports, including a 14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in April's headline figure, are boosting industrial metals. The demand for metals for energy transition and defense, along with supply challenges, will bolster copper's resilience even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for an extended period. This is according to analysts at Citigroup Inc. Copper was up 0.2% to $13,600/ton by 12:53pm Shanghai time on Monday, while aluminum gained 0.6% and nickel rose by 1.6%.