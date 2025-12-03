Corona Remedies IPO: Key details at a glance
Corona Remedies is launching its IPO from December 8-10, offering shares at ₹1,008-₹1,062 each.
The whole issue is entirely an offer-for-sale by current shareholders, aiming to raise up to ₹655 crore.
Retail investors can start with a minimum lot of 14 shares (about ₹14,868).
Allotment happens on December 11 and the stock lists on BSE and NSE by December 15.
What does Corona Remedies actually do?
Started in 2004, Corona Remedies makes and sells branded medicines across women's health, heart and diabetes care, pain relief, urology, vitamins, and more.
With 71 brands and over 2,600 medical reps working across 22 states, they've built a strong presence in India's pharma scene.
Fast growth & other details
Between MAT June 2022 and MAT June 2025, Corona Remedies was the second fastest growing company among the top 30 Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) players—posting a CAGR of 16.77% versus the IPM growth of 9.21%.
The IPO proceeds will go to existing shareholders.
JM Financial, IIFL Capital and Kotak Capital are managing the issue; Bigshare Services handles registration.