Corona Remedies IPO: Key details at a glance Business Dec 03, 2025

Corona Remedies is launching its IPO from December 8-10, offering shares at ₹1,008-₹1,062 each.

The whole issue is entirely an offer-for-sale by current shareholders, aiming to raise up to ₹655 crore.

Retail investors can start with a minimum lot of 14 shares (about ₹14,868).

Allotment happens on December 11 and the stock lists on BSE and NSE by December 15.