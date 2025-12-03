Next Article
Tech giants scramble as chip shortage drags on
Business
Big names like Microsoft and Google are struggling to get enough memory chips, thanks to a global shortage that's been driving prices up—some have even doubled since February.
This crunch is making it harder (and more expensive) for companies to push forward with AI projects and new tech, and it's starting to hit consumers' wallets too.
What's next: No quick fix in sight
SK Hynix says the shortage could last until late 2027, so don't expect things to get better soon.
Samsung plans to ramp up production, but relief won't come until at least 2027 or 2028.
In the meantime, stores in Japan are limiting chip sales to stop hoarding, and smartphone prices in China might rise.