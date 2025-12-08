Corona Remedies IPO opens today; should you subscribe?

Started in 2004, Corona Remedies is an Indian pharma company known for branded medicines in women's health, cardio-diabetes care, pain management, and urology. It's grown fast—ranking second among India's top 30 pharma firms by domestic sales from June 2022 to June 2025.

Most of its revenue comes from the Indian market. With two EU and WHO-certified plants and a new hormone facility in progress (ready by FY27), it's focused on growth.

The IPO is priced similarly to peers; analysts like SBI Securities and Anand Rathi recommend it for long-term investors thanks to its solid balance sheet and expansion plans.