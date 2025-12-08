EU delegation to meet Piyush Goyal today: Key sticking points

A European Union (EU) delegation will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today to discuss the status of their proposed free trade agreement (FTA). The meeting is crucial as both sides are keen to finalize the talks by year-end. The delegation, led by EU's Directorate-General for Trade Sabine Weyand, hopes to resolve differences over goods and services during this visit.

Sticking points Outstanding issues in India-EU FTA negotiations The ongoing FTA talks have hit a few roadblocks, particularly over steel tariffs, carbon taxes, automobiles, and non-tariff barriers. These are some of the key areas that need to be resolved for an agreement. The discussions also include an investment protection agreement and a geographical indications pact. Notably, these talks were stalled in 2013 due to market access disagreements.

Trade dynamics India's trade with the EU and FTA impact India's goods trade with the EU was $136.53 billion in 2024-25, making it India's largest trading partner for goods. The EU accounts for some 17% of India's total exports while its exports to India make up 9% of total shipments. If the FTA is finalized, Indian exports to the EU like textiles, pharma products, steel etc., could become more competitive due to reduced tariffs and improved market access.