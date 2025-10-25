Corporate profits soar, but employee wages barely budge Business Oct 25, 2025

India's listed non-government, non-financial companies barely raised staff pay in FY25—just 7.7%, the lowest bump since 2018.

That's a sharp drop from the double-digit hikes seen a couple of years ago.

Some roles are projected to see salary hikes of up to 11.3%, according to TeamLease Services.

It's all about companies tightening their wallets as economic growth stays moderate.