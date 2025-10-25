Dr Reddy's to launch semaglutide in 2026: What it means

Dr Reddy's is set to roll out a generic version of semaglutide—the key ingredient in Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes and obesity meds—across 87 countries starting in 2026, in countries where patents expire in 2026. The first wave will focus on big markets like India, Brazil, Canada, and Turkey.

US and European markets are still off-limits Entry into the US and Europe is on hold until patents there run out between 2029 and 2033.

Dr Reddy's CEO sounds optimistic, expecting the launch to bring in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in sales.

Expect much lower prices While prices aren't out yet, Dr Reddy's expects its generic semaglutide will be much more affordable than current brands—making these treatments accessible for more people.

You'll still need a prescription (and healthy habits matter too), but lower costs could be a game-changer.

Competition heating up Other Indian companies like Cipla, Lupin, Biocon, and Sun Pharma are also working on their own versions of semaglutide.

Thanks to government incentives for local drug manufacturing, expect even more competition—and hopefully better prices—for this popular medication.