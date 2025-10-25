Next Article
India, US on verge of sealing trade deal by October
Business
India and the US are on the verge of sealing a new trade agreement after five rounds of negotiations by October 2025.
The deal would slash US tariffs on Indian goods from a steep 50% and open up the Indian market for some US farm products, with ongoing discussions about protecting Indian farmers.
Deal to boost India-US trade
This deal could seriously boost India-US trade, aiming for a $500 billion target by 2030, and give Indian exports like textiles and gems better access to the US.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India won't rush or sign anything under pressure—it's about long-term gains.
With global tensions high, this move could also help both countries work together more closely on economic and energy issues.