AMD shares soar 34% on AI deals with Oracle, IBM
AMD shares soared 34% to a record $251 on October 24, 2025, after the company scored major deals with OpenAI and Oracle for its AI GPUs.
IBM also picked AMD chips for quantum computing projects, putting the company in the spotlight for next-gen tech.
These deals could bring in tens of billions every year and push AMD's value closer to Intel's.
AMD's stock is up nearly 90% in 2025 alone, with AI now making up over a fifth of its sales—showing just how much the tech world is betting on their chips.
Analysts are mostly rating AMD a "Buy," with an average price target of around $250, though some analysts have set higher targets, thanks to booming demand for AI and server chips.
Even with possible US export restrictions on the horizon, AMD's strong partnerships and focus on innovation are keeping investors excited about what's next.