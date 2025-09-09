Coursera slashes subscription prices by 60% in India
Coursera just dropped its monthly subscription rates in India by 60%, making professional certificates and specializations now available for ₹1,699.
This move comes as India's edtech market keeps booming—valued at $7.5 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $29 billion by 2030.
What are the new prices?
You can now get certificates and specializations for ₹1,699/month, Coursera Plus for ₹2,099/month or ₹13,999/year, and individual courses at ₹2,699 each.
Coursera Plus gives you unlimited access to over 10,000 courses from more than 350 partners.
Making online learning more accessible
Coursera wants to make online learning way more accessible in India.
CEO Greg Hart put it simply: "As one of our fastest growing and most engaged learner markets, India is at the heart of our mission."
The new prices are all about helping more people upskill without breaking the bank.