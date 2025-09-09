Coursera slashes subscription prices by 60% in India

You can now get certificates and specializations for ₹1,699/month, Coursera Plus for ₹2,099/month or ₹13,999/year, and individual courses at ₹2,699 each. Coursera Plus gives you unlimited access to over 10,000 courses from more than 350 partners.

Making online learning more accessible

Coursera wants to make online learning way more accessible in India.

CEO Greg Hart put it simply: "As one of our fastest growing and most engaged learner markets, India is at the heart of our mission."

The new prices are all about helping more people upskill without breaking the bank.