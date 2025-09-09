Asia Cup 2025: Can UAE challenge formidable India? 

The Indian cricket team will kick-start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, 2025. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 8:00pm IST. This is the second game of the tournament and Team India, who are in Group A, would be raring to make a winning start. For UAE players, this match is a huge opportunity to shine against a strong unit. Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The Dubai International Stadium is known has a reputation for being neutral, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. It offers good bounce and carry initially, but could slow down in the middle overs. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl owing to the dew factor. The match will telecast live on Sony Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on FanCode and Sony LIV apps/websites.

Information Only T20I match between India and UAE In their only previous T20I match, India convincingly emerged victorious against UAE. The affair took place in the 2016 Asia Cup in Dhaka. Batting First, UAE were restricted to 81/9. India comfortably chased down the total and won by nine wickets.

IND vs UAE Can UAE challenge India? The UAE team did decently well in the recent T20I tri-series at home, also involving Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, they failed to win a single game. With India being one of the most feared T20I teams going around, they are expected to walk away with an easy win. However, there have been several discussions going around their playing XI. As per reports, Sanju Samson is likely to be ignored with Shubman Gill partnering Abhishek Sharma at the top.

XIs Here are the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh. UAE (Probable XI): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique.