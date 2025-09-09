Decoding Jasprit Bumrah's stellar T20I stats in Asia

Team India will kick-start its campaign in the Asia Cup with a clash against hosts UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. This tournament is being played in the T20 format this year, owing to its proximity to the T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack in the tourney. Here we decode his stellar T20I stats in Asia.

Stats 42 T20I wickets in Asia As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has returned with 42 wickets across 40 T20Is in Asia. His average of 20.80 is the best among full-member team players with at least 40 wickets in the continent. While Bumrah's T20I economy rate in Asia is 6.41, his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other pacer to take 40-plus scalps in Asia at a sub-seven economy (6.98).

More feats 34 wickets in victories 34 of Bumrah's 42 T20I wickets in Asia have come in won games. The pacer's average further reduces down to 18.73 in this regard. Only four times across 39 innings has Bumrah conceded 33 or more runs in a T20I in Asia. Bumrah owns 28 T20I wickets in India as his average in this regard is 23.10. In UAE, he owns seven scalps from five games at 13.57. His economy in the country is 5.08.