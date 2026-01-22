CREDAI wants affordable housing cap doubled in Budget 2026
Business
CREDAI, the big real estate group, is asking the government to raise the affordable housing price limit from ₹45L to ₹90L in this year's Union Budget.
They say the old cap doesn't match today's city prices—just finding a basic flat in Mumbai or Pune already costs well above that limit.
Why does it matter?
If these changes go through, it could actually make home-buying more realistic for first-time homebuyers.
CREDAI also wants higher home loan interest deductions and lower GST on construction, which would mean less tax and lower EMIs for first-time buyers.
The goal? Make homes more affordable and boost supply in growing cities where many projects are stuck right now.