Crizac's impressive market debut: Shares surge 32%
Crizac made a strong entrance on the stock market, opening at ₹281—a solid 15% above its IPO price of ₹245.
By the end of day one, shares climbed to ₹306, giving early investors a quick boost.
Crizac's IPO was nearly 60x oversubscribed
Crizac's IPO was a hot ticket, subscribed nearly 60 times during its July bidding window and raising ₹860cr overall.
The entire sale was from existing promoters, so all proceeds (after expenses) go straight to shareholders like Pinky and Manish Agarwal—not into the company itself.