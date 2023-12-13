Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Ethereum is down 4.96% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.80% over the last 24 hours, trading at $40,857.46. It is 6.48% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.83% from yesterday and is trading at $2,164.21. From the previous week, it is down 4.96%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $799.51 billion and $260.16 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $246.52, which is 2.64% lower than yesterday and 6.46% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 2.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.57% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 0%) and $0.099 (down 4.67%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 2.19% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $65.82 (down 6.51%), $6.82 (down 0.88%), $0.0000099 (down 3.05%), and $0.88 (up 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 2.19% while Polka Dot has moved up by 15.62%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.85% of its value whereas Polygon is 4.77% up.

Check out today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Fetch.ai, Osmosis, Cosmos, Aptos, and Beam. They are trading at $0.66 (up 19.30%), $1.05 (up 16.35%), $11.40 (up 11.84%), $8.72 (up 9.01%), and $0.022 (up 5.39%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Avalanche, Synthetix, MultiversX, Bonk, and Algorand. They are trading at $35 (down 16.48%), $4.04 (down 16.10%), $57.84 (down 14.81%), $0.000011 (down 12.68%), and $0.11 (down 11.65%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $35.36 (down 15.25%), $14.15 (down 5.08%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), $6.07 (down 1.87%), and $5.58 (up 1.12%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Immutable, Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.08 (up 6.30%), $5.65 (up 5.25%), $4 (up 9.82%), $0.99 (up 6.28%), and $0.77 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.56 trillion, a 0.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.51 billion, which marks a 28.68% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.42 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.03 trillion three months ago.