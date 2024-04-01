Next Article

Market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1,395 billion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:00 am Apr 01, 202411:00 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.57% over the last 24 hours, trading at $70,498.86. It is 4.61% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.74% from yesterday and is trading at $3,604.80. From the previous week, it is up 3.86%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,395.56 billion and $432.97 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?

BNB is currently trading at $595.41, down 1.80% from yesterday and 2.33% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 0.55% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.91% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.31%) and $0.22 (up 5.76%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 9.27% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $202.36 (up 3.7%), $9.69 (up 2.06%), $0.000033 (down 0.33%), and $0.99 (up 1.18%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.27%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.34%. Shiba Inu is up 8.07% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 2.2%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Core, Jupiter, Bitcoin Cash, eCash, and Pendle are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.75 (up 70.42%), $1.83 (up 24.01%), $696.05 (up 17.50%), $0.000077 (up 9.71%), and $5.27 (up 9.63%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $618.9847 (up 2.15%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Fetch.ai, Conflux, SingularityNET, and SATS. They are trading at $67.33 (down 7.08%), $3.01 (down 6.93%), $0.44 (down 6.01%), $1.26 (down 5.11%), and $0.00055 (down 5.09%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $53.54 (up 0.13%), $19.10 (down 0.42%), $18.33 (up 2.99%), $12.74 (down 0.53%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are some of the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $18.29 (up 2.95%), $3.59 (up 0.60%), $3.03 (down 0.99%), $10.56 (down 1.79%), and $3.05 (up 8.34%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.7 trillion, a 2.72% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.06 billion, which marks a 2.36% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.26 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.65 trillion.