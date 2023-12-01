Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

01:16 pm Dec 01, 2023

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $1.42 trillion

Bitcoin has gained 1.02% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $38,276.65. It is up by 2.41% from the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.14% from yesterday and is trading at $2,102.13. From the previous week, it has soared 1.69%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $749.04 billion and $252.94 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $229.08, which is 0.32% up from yesterday and a 2.47% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 0.67% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.40% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.38%) and $0.088 (up 3.90%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 7.48% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $61.12 (up 1.58%), $5.48 (up 5.92%), $0.0000088 (up 1.46%), and $0.77 (up 2.41%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 7.48% while Polka Dot has gained 5.73%. Shiba Inu is up 2.1% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.099%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Celestia, Helium, Sei, Immutable, and Polkadot are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $7.05 (up 14.78%), $3.17 (up 9.43%), $0.22 (up 7.55%), $1.35 (up 6.76%), and $5.47 (up 5.98%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $0.999942 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX (ethDYDX), Sui, KuCoin Token, Toncoin, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $3.09 (down 4.95%), $0.66 (down 1.74%), $8.05 (down 1.53%), $2.40 (down 1.37%), and $0.088 (down 1.36%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $22.36 (up 4.67%), $14.61 (down 0.09%), $1 (down 0.03%), $6.03 (up 0.64%), and $6.47 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Theta Network, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $4.52 (up 0.85%), $1.28 (up 0.64%), $3.48 (up 8.05%), $1.02 (up 6.52%), and $0.66 (down 6.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.12% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.48 billion, which marks a 12.48% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.28 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.