Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Business 3 min read

By Pradnesh Naik 10:58 am Jan 03, 202410:58 am

Currently trading at $108, Solana has fallen 2.05% in the last seven days

Bitcoin has dropped 0.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $45,201.08. Compared to last week, it is up by 6.90%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.69% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,369.73. It has climbed 6.69% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $885.28 billion and $284.71 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $314.04, a 1.25% decrease from yesterday and 8.38% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.57% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 2.88%) and $0.099 (down 1.71%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 2.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $107.87 (down 3.77%), $8.46 (down 2.69%), $0.000011 (down 2.09%), and $0.99 (down 4.08%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.05% while Polka Dot is down 1.27%. Shiba Inu is up 1.69% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 2.5%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Astar, Conflux, Hedera, Sei, and Theta Network. They are trading at $0.11 (up 21.56%), $0.22 (up 12.30%), $0.099 (up 10.18%), $0.77 (up 8.82%), and $1.39 (up 7.84%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.05%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $1.000531 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Filecoin, Bitcoin SV, Arweave, and Quant. They are trading at $6.59 (down 7.42%), $7.30 (down 5.20%), $97.14 (down 4.86%), $9.94 (down 3.80%), and $136.28 (down 3.39%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $40.80 (down 0.84%), $15.18 (down 1.82%), $14.49 (up 11.21%), $1 (up 0.04%), and $7.22 (down 4.34%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.90 (up 13.75%), $2.30 (up 2.42%), $1.59 (up 3.74%), $4.76 (up 0.85%), and $1.40 (up 6.22%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.72 trillion, a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.8 billion, which marks a 67.5% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.49 trillion, compared to $1.09 trillion three months ago.