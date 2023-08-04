Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 04, 2023 | 04:25 pm 3 min read

Shiba Inu is up over 4% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has risen 0.03% over the last 24 hours to trade at $29,144.90. It is down 0.21% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,834.54. From last week, it is down 1.72%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $566.84 billion and $220.45 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $241.46, which is 0.66% up from yesterday and a 0.03% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.11% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.62%) and $0.077 (up 1.17%), respectively.

Solana has declined 7.23% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.93 (up 0.99%), $5.0 (down 0.55%), $0.0000088 (up 4.26%), and $0.66 (down 1.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.23% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.36%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 10.02% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 6.18%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are XDC Network, OKB, GMX, Shiba Inu, and Casper. They are trading at $0.088 (up 8.98%), $44.80 (up 7.14%), $51.74 (up 4.29%), $0.0000088 (up 4.26%), and $0.033 (up 3.80%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Stacks, Compound, Litecoin, and Kava. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.46%), $0.55 (down 3.89%), $56.79 (down 3.78%), $83.31 (down 3.45%), and $0.88 (down 3.09%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,156.76 (up 0.18%), $0.99 (up 0%), $12.46 (down 0.28%), $7.10 (down 2.61%), and $6.12 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Here are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.04 (down 1.39%), $0.44 (down 1.56%), $0.55 (down 3.90%), $5.75 (down 1.88%), and $0.77 (down 0.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.43% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.25 billion, which marks a 23.44% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.22 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.2 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline