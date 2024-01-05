Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Jan 05, 202411:15 am

Solana has dropped 3.38% in the last seven days, to trade at $101 today

Bitcoin has climbed 1.02% over the last 24 hours to trade at $43,629.90. It is 2.33% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.27% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,246.60. From the previous week, it is down 4.40%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $855.25 billion and $270.15 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $322.81, up 1.04% from yesterday and 0.40% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.95% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.59% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.52%) and $0.088 (up 0.70%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.38% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $101.21 (up 1.02%), $7.71 (up 0.11%), $0.0000099 (up 1.88%), and $0.88 (down 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.38% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.94%. Shiba Inu is down 6.93% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 14.33%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Celestia, Osmosis, Aptos, Akash Network, and WOO Network. They are trading at $15.51 (up 19.51%), $1.75 (up 14.43%), $10.51 (up 14.13%), $2.83 (up 11.07%), and $0.44 (up 10.49%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1.000794 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Astar, Mina, Blur, and Bonk. They are trading at $0.77 (down 11.69%), $0.11 (down 10.84%), $1.24 (down 9.58%), $0.44 (down 6.46%), and $0.000011 (down 6.18%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.81 (up 5.46%), $14.55 (up 2.61%), $13.99 (down 2.95%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), and $6.54 (up 1.63%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.17 (down 4.07%), $2.20 (up 5.55%), $1.68 (up 8.34%), $4.52 (up 1.46%), and $0.88 (up 2.55%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 2.85% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.23 billion, which marks a 36.18% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.55 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.09 trillion three months ago.