Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 05, 2023 | 10:37 am 3 min read

Ethereum is nearly 4% up since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.72% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,848.90. It is 1.32% higher than the last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.93% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,937.60. It is up 3.75% compared to last week. The two leading tokens have a market capitalization of $599.13 billion and $232.98 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $243.64, which is 0.78% less than yesterday and 3.53% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.84% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2%) and $0.066 (up 0.24%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 15.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.25 (up 0.33%), $5.36 (down 1.72%), $0.00000771 (down 0.55%), and $0.77 (down 1.1%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 15.53% while Polka Dot has moved up by 5.25%. Shiba Inu has gained 3.08% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 8.59% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Zilliqa, Aave, Convex Finance, Maker, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.022 (up 9%), $78.04 (up 6.42%), $4.11 (up 4%), $999.82 (up 3.63%), and $0.99 (up 3.30%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, eCash, Aptos, Flow, and Sui. They are trading at $42.95 (down 8.45%), $0.0000033 (down 7.42%), $7.70 (down 5.79%), $0.66 (down 4.44%), and $0.66 (down 4.19%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30,841.99 (down 0.94%), $0.99 (flat), $13.10 (down 1.30%), $6.54 (down 0.19%), and $5.58 (up 1.26%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.38 (down 1.78%), $0.66 (down 3.20%), $0.44 (down 1.67%), $2.16 (down 2.45%), and $0.77 (down 0.13%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.79 billion, which marks an 18.46% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion.

Share this timeline