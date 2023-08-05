Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 11:57 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is $564.15 billion

Bitcoin has tumbled 0.57% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $28,997.86. It is down by 1.33% from the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has slipped 0.35% from yesterday and is trading at $1,826.90. From last week, it is down by 2.67%. They have market capitalizations of $564.15 billion and $219.57 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $240.33, down 0.48% from yesterday and 0.78% from last week. Today, XRP's price is at $0.66, which is down 6.62% in the last 24 hours. It is 12.89% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.79%) and $0.077 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 10.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.59 (down 0.99%), $4.95 (down 0.77%), $0.0000099 (up 8.07%), and $0.66 (down 1.17%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 10.26% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.51%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 9.84% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 7.38%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Shiba Inu, Frax Share, OKB, Curve DAO Token, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.099 (up 8.22%), $6.29 (up 6.72%), $44.41 (up 5.72%), $0.66 (up 5.67%), and $2.03 (up 4.92%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, WOO Network, XRP, Pepe, and Render. They are trading at $0.066 (down 19.46%), $0.11 (down 8.43%), $0.66 (down 6.66%), $0.0000011 (down 6.42%), and $1.69 (down 4.19%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29,012.19 (down 0.42%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $12.31 (down 1.30%), $7.15 (down 0.14%), and $5.96 (down 2.24%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.02 (down 0.46%), $0.33 (down 1.71%), $0.55 (down 3.67%), $5.68 (down 1.65%), and $0.77 (down 2.45%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.13 billion, which marks a 0.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.2 trillion, compared to $1.19 trillion three months ago.

