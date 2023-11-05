Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Tether

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:55 am Nov 05, 202311:55 am

Solana is currently trading at $42, which is up by 3.31%

Bitcoin has climbed 1.67% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $35,210.21. It is 3.46% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.25% from yesterday and is trading at $1,887.04. From the previous week, it is up by 6.14%. Their current market capitalization stands at $687.98 billion and $227.02 billion, respectively.

2/9

How other popular cryptocurrencies moved today

BNB is trading at $242.63, which is 5.35% up from yesterday and marks a 7.83% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 2.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 14.88% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.09%) and $0.066 (up 2.21%), respectively.

3/9

Solana's price has increased by 31.94% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $42.01 (up 3.31%), $4.79 (up 3.72%), $0.0000088 (up 2.33%), and $0.66 (up 3.03%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 31.94% while Polka Dot has gained 14.99%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.27% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 10.39%.

4/9

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are PancakeSwap, Immutable, Lido DAO, Oasis Network, and Sui. They are trading at $1.86 (up 23.64%), $0.77 (up 15.91%), $2.03 (up 10.02%), $0.066 (up 9.68%), and $0.44 (up 9.54%), respectively.

5/9

What is going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $1 (flat), and $1.001016 (up 0.01%), respectively.

6/9

Here are our top 5 losers of day

The biggest losers of the day are Aave, Monero, GMX, Toncoin, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $89.04 (down 2.15%), $167.42 (down 1.88%), $47.11 (down 1.16%), $2.23 (down 0.72%), and $2.39 (down 0.68%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $11.28 (up 4.87%), $34,693.05 (up 0.71%), $0.99 (flat), $12.04 (up 3.73%), and $4.71 (up 2.62%), respectively.

8/9

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.86 (down 0.84%), $0.77 (up 7.73%), $0.66 (up 5.05%), $2.24 (up 2.37%), and $5.47 (up 3.42%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.31 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.91 billion, which marks a 32.85% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.09 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion three months ago.