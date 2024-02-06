On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.95% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.87%

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 11:14 am Feb 06, 202411:14 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.24% in the past 24 hours, trading at $42,748.38. It is 1.53% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.83% from yesterday and is trading at $2,310.49. From previous week, it is up 0.02%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $838.68 billion and $277.73 billion, respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 6.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $95.27 (down 0.77%), $6.73 (down 1.45%), $0.0000088 (down 0.22%), and $0.77 (up 1.76%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.95% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.87%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.97% whereas Polygon has lost 3.15%.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $301.44, down 0.23% from yesterday and 3.20% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.72% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.92%) and $0.077 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Ethereum Name Service, Sui, Gnosis, Immutable, and Optimism. They are trading at $20.79 (up 14.33%), $1.58 (up 6.52%), $232.11 (up 6.06%), $2.25 (up 5.79%), and $3.20 (up 5.70%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $30600 (up 0.33%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ronin, Pyth Network, Internet Computer, Flare, and Maker. They are trading at $2.57 (down 26.02%), $0.44 (down 6.19%), $12.18 (down 4.88%), $0.022 (down 4.74%), and $1,923.92 (down 3.48%), respectively.

Rankings

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $34.73 (down 1.89%), $19.24 (up 5.43%), $12.25 (down 5.35%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $6.02 (up 0.60%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.80 (up 1.38%), $2.25 (up 4.24%), $1.51 (up 0.98%), $4.50 (down 6.80%), and $0.77 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.91 billion, which marks a 32.1% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.67 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.32 trillion.