What's the story Bitcoin has climbed by 3.44% in the past 24 hours, and is now trading at $56,128.19. It is 7.52% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 2.68% from yesterday and is now trading at $2,966.55. From the previous week, it is down 12.34%. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $356.48 billion.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $500.67, a 6.03% increase from yesterday and 11.85% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 6.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.80% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 5.17%) and $0.11 (up 9.10%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 5.12% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.0 (up 6.68%), $5.67 (up 9.54%), $0.000011 (up 11.85%), and $0.44 (up 4.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 5.12% while Polka Dot has declined by 9.08%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 12.29% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 16.37%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Akash Network, dogwifhat, MultiversX, MANTRA, and eCash are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.33 (up 21.69%), $1.91 (up 19.40%), $33.10 (up 16.34%), $0.88 (up 15.14%), and $0.000022 (up 14.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $55000 (up 14.58%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Core, Ethereum Name Service, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.88 (down 2.78%), $22.93 (down 0.19%), and $5.73 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Rankings

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $25.21 (up 10.09%), $12.27 (up 6.51%), $1 (flat), $7.71 (up 8.17%), and $6.72 (up 9.50%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $6.72 (up 9.50%), $1.18 (up 2.64%), $6.44 (up 3.61%), $1.38 (up 5.97%), and $1.25 (up 3.16%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.07 trillion, a 0.91% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $131.73 billion, which marks a 38.18% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.64 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.53 trillion.