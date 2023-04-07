Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 07, 2023, 10:44 am 3 min read

BNB is 1.49% down from last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.14% over the last 24 hours, trading at $28,070.36. It is 0.42% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.81% from yesterday to trade at $1,879.06. It is up 4.10% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $542.88 billion and $226.39 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $312.01, which is 0.72% lower than yesterday and 1.49% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.24% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down 6.33%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.80%) and $0.088 (down 7.42%), respectively.

Solana has risen 0.03% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.54 (down 1.21%), $6.2801 (down 1.87%), $0.000011 (up 1%), and $1.11 (down 1.35%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 0.03% while Polka Dot is down 4.81%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.42% whereas Polygon is up 1.42%.

Check out the top 5 gainers of the day

Enjin Coin, Injective, Terra Classic, Casper, and Neo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 13.34%), $5.77 (up 5.68%), $0.00011 (up 4.72%), $0.044 (up 3.36%), and $12.21 (up 2.95%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $0.99 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 4.78%).

Here are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Dogecoin, Trust Wallet Token, Klaytn, Conflux, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.088 (down 7.43%), $1.24 (down 7.22%), $0.22 (down 5.73%), $0.33 (down 4.97%), and $2.58 (down 3.57%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $7.62 billion (down 20.17%) and $0.9 billion (down 20.41%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.43 billion which is down 24.91% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $18.05 (up 1.20%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $28,088.81 (down 0.16%), $7.20 (down 1.13%), and $6.09 (down 1.85%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.28 (up 2.02%), $4.91 (down 1.13%), $0.66 (up 1.63%), $0.88 (down 2.24%), and $1.08 (down 0.93%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.9 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.02 trillion last month, in comparison to $824.88 billion three months ago.