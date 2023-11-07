Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Ethereum is up 4.88% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $34,865.41. It is 1.57% up when compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.96% from yesterday, and is trading at $1,892.81. From last week, it is up 4.88%. The market capitalization of these cryptocurrencies stands at $681.17 billion and $227.6 billion, respectively.

How have the other popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $251.46, which is 3.76% more than yesterday and 10.73% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 1.85% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 19.59% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.40%) and $0.077 (up 5.18%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 13.92% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $41.13 (up 3.07%), $4.95 (up 5.24%), $0.0000088 (up 3.22%), and $0.77 (up 5.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 13.92% while Polka Dot has gained 10.11%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 4.64% of its value whereas Polygon is 12.99% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Blur, Aave, Compound, Arweave, and Injective are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.33 (up 19.84%), $102.56 (up 15.61%), $53.63 (up 8.45%), $7.21 (up 8.24%), and $17.11 (up 7.81%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.05%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $25200 (up 5%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, MultiversX, NEAR Protocol, Neo, and Maker. They are trading at $0.88 (down 6.03%), $42.50 (down 4.72%), $1.54 (down 4.56%), $12.93 (down 4.29%), and $1,309 (down 2.11%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $12.88 (up 4.49%), $34,978.82 (down 0.22%), $0.99 (down 0.11%), $12.95 (up 4.40%), and $5.04 (up 4.82%), respectively.

Check out top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.06 (down 0.48%), $0.88 (down 5.93%), $0.66 (up 1.70%), $2.39 (up 2.37%), and $5.82 (up 2.62%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.33 trillion, a 0.99% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.65 billion, which marks a 3.62% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion, compared to $1.16 trillion three months ago.