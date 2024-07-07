In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing increases, while others like Shiba Inu and Polygon experienced losses.

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

The global crypto market cap is currently $2.14 trillion, marking a 3.48% increase over the last day.

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:08 am Jul 07, 202411:08 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 2.40% in value over the last 24 hours, to now trade at $57,567.31. It is down 5.13% from the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 2.17% from yesterday to now trade at $3,029.76. It has fallen 9.80% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $364.2 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $511.46, which is 2.26% more than yesterday and 9.99% lower from the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 3.14% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.36% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 5.14%) and $0.11 (up 4.22%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 1.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $138.98 (up 3.74%), $6.19 (up 9.46%), $0.000011 (up 9.89%), and $0.44 (up 6.37%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 1.37% while Polka Dot has gained 1.97%. Shiba Inu is down 1.25% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 9.15%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Notcoin, Core, Akash Network, Arbitrum, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.011 (up 40.83%), $1.04 (up 15.78%), $3.70 (up 11.92%), $0.66 (up 10.82%), and $5.37 (up 10.64%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $559.9997 (up 22.74%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Monero, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.82 (down 3.80%), $155.84 (down 1.52%), and $1.58 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $26.53 (up 5.36%), $12.89 (up 5.11%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $7.97 (up 3.62%), and $7.41 (up 10.31%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens, due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.41 (up 10.31%), $1.21 (up 3.13%), $6.76 (up 6.37%), $1.41 (up 2.40%), and $1.27 (up 1.72%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.14 trillion, a 3.48% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.97 billion, which marks a 57.51% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.62 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.57 trillion three months ago.