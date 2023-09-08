Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Solana is up 0.77% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 2.17% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $26,344.15. It is 1.21% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.83% from yesterday and now trades at $1,651.40. It is up by 0.12% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $513.29 billion and $198.6 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $217.65, up 0.88% from yesterday and 0.85% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.42% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.98% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.33%) and $0.066 (up 0.37%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.01 (up 1.7%), $4.31 (up 1.03%), $0.0000077 (up 0.11%), and $0.55 (down 1.82%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 0.77% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.99%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.12% whereas Polygon is up 0.11%.

Check out today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, IOTA, Render, Astar, and Cronos. They are trading at $0.055 (up 4.12%), $0.11 (up 3.69%), $1.49 (up 3.53%), $0.066 (up 3.40%), and $0.055 (up 2.89%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Toncoin, Polygon, dYdX, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $2.24 (down 3.10%), $1.78 (down 2.46%), $0.55 (down 1.82%), $2.06 (down 1.75%), and $1.35 (down 0.90%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $26,294.73 (up 1.89%), $10.09 (up 1.30%), $6.35 (up 0.11%), and $4.46 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.36 (up 0.72%), $0.77 (up 1.29%), $0.44 (up 1.81%), $4.65 (up 1.87%), and $0.33 (up 1.51%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.17 billion, which marks a 10.59% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion, compared to $1.1 trillion three months ago.

