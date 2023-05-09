Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 09, 2023, 10:57 am 3 min read

Solana is down by 5.41% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 2.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,621.30. It is 1.30% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.22% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,842.89. It is up 0.80% compared to last week. The two leading tokens have a market capitalization of $535.07 billion and $221.76 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $314.27, which is 1.36% lower than yesterday and 3.22% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 2.73% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.33% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.49%) and $0.077 (down 3.18%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.62 (down 3.72%), $5.4000 (down 8.47%), $0.0000099 (down 1.16%), and $0.88 (down 4.29%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.41% while Polka Dot is down 12.90%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.77% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 6.18%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Kava, Lido DAO, Bitcoin SV, Flare, and OKB. They are trading at $0.77 (up 7.37%), $1.83 (up 5.95%), $31.55 (up 3.15%), $0.022 (up 2.30%), and $45.82 (up 1.96%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (down 6.16%).

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, WOO Network, FLOKI, Render Token, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 24.54%), $0.22 (down 12.48%), $0.000033 (down 11.09%), $1.82 (down 10.65%), and $0.22 (down 10.10%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $8.89 billion (up 25.08%) and $1.16 billion (up 42.97%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.56 billion which is up 99.86% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $15.54 (down 2.62%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $27,633.29 (down 2.21%), $6.56 (down 2.47%), and $4.97 (down 3.16%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.24 (down 1.58%), $3.37 (down 3.31%), $0.77 (down 1.88%), $0.55 (down 3.53%), and $0.88 (down 1.73%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 2.62% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.57 billion, which marks a 67.88% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.18 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.07 trillion three months ago.