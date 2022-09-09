Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra Classic

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 09, 2022, 10:46 am 3 min read

Ethereum sees a 6.8% increase in its value since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 4.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,297.60. Compared to last week, it is 0.7% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.2% from yesterday to trade at $1,696.39. It is up 6.8% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $387.67 billion and $204.41 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $288.80, a 3.3% increase from yesterday and 3.6% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 4.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.5% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.5%) and $0.066 (up 3.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 10.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $35.09 (up 7.3%), $7.61 (up 5.9%), $0.000011 (up 2.3%), and $0.88 (up 3.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 10.9%, while Polka Dot has gained 5.8%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 2.0%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are OKB, Ravencoin, Bitcoin Gold, Arweave, and Quant. They are trading at $16.66 (up 18.46%), $0.044 (up 18.38%), $26.77 (up 14.66%), $11.17 (up 14.53%), and $106.52 (up 10.90%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00055 (up 6.59%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, UNUS SED LEO, TerraClassicUSD, Neutrino USD, and Binance USD. They are trading at $4.82 (down 10.40%), $4.99 (down 4.04%), $0.044 (down 3.73%), $0.99 (down 0.88%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $19.31 billion (up 16.74%) and $1.76 billion (up 17.86%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.76 billion, which is up 14.54% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $20.05 (up 1.29%), $20,258.70 (up 2.75%), $6.45 (up 1.81%), and $7.87 (up 2.21%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, Tezos, Decentraland, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2 (up 1.20%), $1.62 (up 0.63%), $0.77 (up 0.42%), $4.72 (up 1.89%), and $0.99 (up 1.36%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $974.42 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.76 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.12 trillion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.24 trillion.