Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Sep 10, 2022

Ethereum's value has increased by 10.4% since last week.

Bitcoin has climbed 5.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,596.24. Compared to last week, it is 8.3% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,739.31. It has increased by 10.4% compared to last week. They both currently have market capitalizations of $413.58 billion and $209.51 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $295.46, up 2.1% from yesterday and a 6.7% increase from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 2% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.5% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 4.6%) and $0.066 (up 2.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 12% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.93 (down 1.2%), $7.83 (up 2.7%), $0.000011 (up 4.9%), and $0.88 (up 2.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 12%, while Polka Dot has gone up by 7.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 8.8%, whereas Polygon is 2.5% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Terra, Terra Classic USD, Ravencoin, STEPN, and yearn.finance. They are trading at $6.1 (up 209.31%), $0.066 (up 49.51%), $0.055 (up 23.44%), $0.77 (up 14.5%), and $10,374.94 (up 7.96%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1.01 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00044 (down 18.94%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Quant, Chainlink, Solana, and Elrond. They are trading at $0.00044 (down 18.92%), $103.65 (down 2.51%), $7.73 (down 1.72%), $34.88 (down 1.09%), and $53.69 (down 0.85%), respectively.

Rankings Top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $28.61 billion (up 15.19%) and $1.8 billion (up 8.6%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.09 billion, which is up 16.25% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the most popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up by 0.02%), $20.72 (up by 0.06%), $21,426.46 (up 0.6%), $6.55 (down by 0.79%), and $7.72 (down 0.91%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.11 (down 0.3%), $5.01 (down 0.07%), $0.88 (down 0.52%), $1.65 (down 1.16%), and $0.99 (down 0.52%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $982.76 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.05 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.1 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.24 trillion three months ago.