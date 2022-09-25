Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu rates

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 25, 2022, 03:16 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down by 9.4% from last week.

Bitcoin has surged 0.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,112.78. It is 5.1% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.9% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,332.83. It is down 9.4% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $366.17 billion and $160.83 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $278.15, which is 1.3% down from yesterday and 0.4% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 29.9% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.2%) and $0.066 (down 2.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 0.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.90 (up 0.7%), $6.34 (down 0.9%), $0.000011 (up 2.7%), and $0.77 (down 0.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 0.4%, while Polka Dot has fallen 10.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.5%, whereas Polygon has lost 8.4%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Reserve Rights, Chainlink, Algorand, Chiliz, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.0077 (up 9.64%), $8.04 (up 6.37%), $0.33 (up 5.39%), $0.22 (up 4.68%), and $0.11 (up 3.37%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is related to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 7.33%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, XDC Network, Stellar, Axie Infinity, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $0.00022 (down 7.37%), $0.022 (down 4.05%), $0.11 (down 3.35%), $12.84 (down 2.98%), and $0.066 (down 2.97%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $12.59 billion (up 49.89%) and $0.9 billion (up 63.38%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.88 billion, which is up 52.54% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $17.77 (up 0.13%), $19,075.02 (up 0.22%), $5.93 (up 0.60%), and $8.03 (up 1.14%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (down 0.25%), $5.51 (up 0.28%), $0.22 (down 0.82%), $1.50 (up 0.12%), and $0.88 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $944.43 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.36 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.03 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $955.24 billion three months ago.