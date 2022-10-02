Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra Classic

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has shed 0.4% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,322.25. It is 2.0% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,312.31. It has dropped down by 0.4% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $370.16 billion and $158.39 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $282.12, which is 0.3% down from yesterday and a 2.4% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.0% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.5%) and $0.066 (down 0.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 1.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.93 (flat), $6.31 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (down 0.8%), and $0.77 (down 0.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.7% while Polka Dot has gained 0.5%. Shiba Inu has lost 0.6% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.7%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Terra Classic, Reserve Rights, TerraClassicUSD, Terra, and Stellar. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 22%), $0.0099 (up 13.74%), $0.033 (up 6.30%), $2.60 (up 5.88%), and $0.11 (up 3.41%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 22%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, PancakeSwap, Lido DAO, Synthetix, and Maker. They are trading at $141.25 (down 4.85%), $4.49 (down 4.78%), $1.51 (down 3.86%), $2.33 (down 2.88%), and $735.41 (down 2.81%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $8.08 billion (up 60.90%) and $0.61 billion (up 71.39%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $0.52 billion which is up 68.64% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are currently some of the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $17.03 (up 0.19%), $6.40 (down 0.54%), $19,317.97 (up 0.02%), and $7.49 (up 0.34%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Decentraland, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (up 0.18%), $5.29 (up 0.25%), $0.22 (down 0.41%), $0.66 (up 0.03%), and $1.41 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $935.48 billion, a 0.65% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.3 billion, which marks a 49.82% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $985.8 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $868.15 billion.