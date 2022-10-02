Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra Classic
Bitcoin has shed 0.4% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,322.25. It is 2.0% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,312.31. It has dropped down by 0.4% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $370.16 billion and $158.39 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $282.12, which is 0.3% down from yesterday and a 2.4% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.0% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.5%) and $0.066 (down 0.9%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.93 (flat), $6.31 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (down 0.8%), and $0.77 (down 0.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.7% while Polka Dot has gained 0.5%. Shiba Inu has lost 0.6% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.7%.
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Terra Classic, Reserve Rights, TerraClassicUSD, Terra, and Stellar. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 22%), $0.0099 (up 13.74%), $0.033 (up 6.30%), $2.60 (up 5.88%), and $0.11 (up 3.41%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 22%).
The biggest losers of the day are Monero, PancakeSwap, Lido DAO, Synthetix, and Maker. They are trading at $141.25 (down 4.85%), $4.49 (down 4.78%), $1.51 (down 3.86%), $2.33 (down 2.88%), and $735.41 (down 2.81%), respectively.
On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $8.08 billion (up 60.90%) and $0.61 billion (up 71.39%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $0.52 billion which is up 68.64% from yesterday.
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are currently some of the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $17.03 (up 0.19%), $6.40 (down 0.54%), $19,317.97 (up 0.02%), and $7.49 (up 0.34%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Decentraland, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (up 0.18%), $5.29 (up 0.25%), $0.22 (down 0.41%), $0.66 (up 0.03%), and $1.41 (up 0.07%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $935.48 billion, a 0.65% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.3 billion, which marks a 49.82% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $985.8 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $868.15 billion.