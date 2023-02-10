Business

Feb 10, 2023

Ethereum's value has gone down by 6.15% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 3.31% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,837.42. It is 7.25% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 5.08% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,542.23. It is down 6.15% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $420.98 billion and $188.65 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $305.73, which is 4.12% less than yesterday and 5.32% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 2.24% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.89% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.43%) and $0.088 (down 6.37%), respectively.

Solana has declined 9.60% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.6 (down 5.83%), $6.1 (down 6.60%), $0.000011 (down 9.70%), and $1.23 (down 1.89%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 9.6%, while Polka Dot has declined by 10.29%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 14.29% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.87%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Rocket Pool, Hedera, Neo, USDD, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $49.72 (up 5.59%), $0.077 (up 1.65%), $9.32 (up 0.62%), $0.99 (up 0.23%), and $0.99 (up 0.06%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 6.25%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Render Token, The Graph, Axie Infinity, Fantom, and dYdX. They are trading at $1.41 (down 14.82%), $0.11 (down 13.31%), $10.13 (down 11.70%), $0.44 (down 10.47%), and $2.54 (down 10.41%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $24.67 billion (up 15.43%) and $1.74 billion (up 15.44%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.75 billion, which is up 17.67% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.75 (down 8.66%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $6.33 (down 3.97%), $21,786.38 (down 3.48%), and $6.88 (down 1.40%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.05 (down 9.02%), $5.03 (down 9.47%), $0.66 (down 7.74%), $0.77 (down 8.58%), and $1.05 (down 5.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.26 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $848.14 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $794.33 billion three months ago.