Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Rudra Pratap May 11, 2023, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is down 3.86% from the previous week

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.74% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,476.28. Compared to last week, it is 5.84% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.83% from yesterday and is trading at $1,829.33. From the previous week, it is down 3.86%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $532.36 billion and $220.16 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $311.80, down 0.43% from yesterday and 4.60% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 0.61% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.76% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.23%) and $0.077 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 7.41% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.63 (down 0.66%), $6.1699 (up 14.90%), $0.0000099 (down 1.19%), and $0.88 (down 1.51%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 7.41% while Polka Dot has gained 2.79%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 7.02% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 13.63%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Kava, Uniswap, The Graph, WOO Network, and Flare. They are trading at $0.88 (up 8.25%), $5.14 (up 3.38%), $0.11 (up 2.47%), $0.22 (up 2.43%), and $0.022 (up 1.89%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 6.45%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Bitcoin SV, Terra Classic, Bitcoin Cash, and Sui. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 11.05%), $36.35 (down 9.79%), $0.000099 (down 6.35%), $114.17 (down 4.85%), and $1.14 (down 4.22%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.65 billion (up 87.73%) and $1.46 billion (up 89.65%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.69 billion which is up 39.79% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $15.37 (up 0.15%), $0.99 (flat), $27,463.94 (down 0.82%), $6.53 (up 0.05%), and $5.14 (up 3.37%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Stacks are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.09 (down 2.87%), $3.29 (down 1.19%), $0.55 (down 0.30%), $0.99 (up 0.81%), and $0.66 (down 1.50%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 0.1% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.89 billion, which marks a 43.68% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.22 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion.