Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 11, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

Ethereum has a current market capitalization of $211.03 billion

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.30% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $25,752.07. It is down by 4.82% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 2.09% from yesterday and now trades at $1,755.08. It is down 7.38% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $499.59 billion and $211.03 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $236.08, which is 0.86% lower than yesterday and 22.87% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.26% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 6.41%) and $0.066 (up 2.23%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 27.40% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.47 (up by 4.56%), $5.0550 (down by 0.89%), and $0.0000077 (up by 15.25%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, both Solana and Polka Dot have witnessed a slump and have fallen down by 27.40% and 2.79%, respectively.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, Shiba Inu, Maker, VeChain, and Mina. They are trading at $1.45 (up 17.81%), $0.0000066 (up 14.17%), $602.78 (up 8.48%), $0.011 (up 7.51%), and $0.44 (up 6.72%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, Trust Wallet Token, ApeCoin, Render Token, and BitDAO. They are trading at $5.92 (down 7.78%), $0.77 (down 7.61%), $2.25 (down 7.31%), $1.93 (down 7.18%), and $0.44 (down 6.77%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.2 billion (up 33.11%) and $1.3 billion (up 29.67%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.54 billion which is up 4.84% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $25,770.71 (down 0.37%), $11.61 (up 2.67%), $5.19 (down 0.15%), and $4.07 (up 2.90%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Render Token, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.67 (up 1.74%), $2.25 (down 7.10%), $0.55 (down 0.30%), $1.93 (down 7.11%), and $0.33 (down 2.81%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is at $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.98 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.14 trillion last month, in comparison to $940.41 billion three months ago.

