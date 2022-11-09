Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Solana is down by 35.9% since last week

Bitcoin has fallen 5.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $18,595.89. It is 9.2% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 10.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,317.05. From last week, it is down 16.7%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $358.84 billion and $159.52 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $318.96, a 0.4% decrease from yesterday and 1.8% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 9.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 15.5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.2%) and $0.088 (down 11.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 35.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.67 (down 21.2%), $6.26 (down 4.0%), $0.000011 (down 6.1%), and $0.99 (down 10.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 35.9% while Polka Dot has declined by 3.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 21.0% of its value whereas Polygon is 12.6% up.

Information Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Trust Wallet Token, BinaryX, PAX Gold, Casper, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $1.19 (up 8.80%), $145 (up 2.65%), $1,700.89 (up 2.34%), $0.033 (up 1.68%), and $1 (up 0.73%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.01 (up 1.0%), $1 (up 0.5%), and $1.01 (up 0.4%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 15.89%).

Information Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Aptos, Solana, Lido DAO, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $4.54 (down 71.24%), $4.84 (down 21.36%), $20.79 (down 20.23%), $1.24 (down 16.93%), and $0.00011 (down 16.68%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $44.87 billion (up 91.11%) and $4.19 billion (up 70.34%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $5.14 billion which is up 85.84% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%), $15.43 (up 0.74%), $6.05 (up 0.38%), $18,376.10 (up 0.83%), and $7.17 (down 0.42%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Amongst the popular NFT tokens, are Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.41 (up 0.27%), $0.22 (up 0.80%), $3.84 (up 0.98%), $1.15 (up 0.28%), and $0.66 (up 0.59%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion and the total crypto market volume for the last 24 hours is $92.64 billion, both values have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was at $939.38 billion in the previous month, compared to $1.12 trillion three months back.