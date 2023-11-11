Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, Tether

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:19 am Nov 11, 2023

The current market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $246 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.94% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $37,098.26. It is 7.08% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.96% from yesterday and is trading at $2,048.54. From the previous week, it is up by 11.99%. They have market capitalizations of $724.47 billion and $246.25 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $248, which is 3.25% lower than yesterday and 7.47% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, slipping 2.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.83% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.22%) and $0.077 (up 4.02%), respectively.

Solana up by 34.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $54.53 (up 15.5%), $5.16 (up 0.88%), $0.0000099 (up 8.71%), and $0.88 (down 3.73%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 34.31% while Polka Dot has gained 11.85%. Shiba Inu is up 16.56% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 21.92%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are FTX Token, Celestia, Cronos, Terra Classic, and Solana. They are trading at $4.12 (up 44.48%), $3.59 (up 40.87%), $0.11 (up 20.21%), $0.000088 (up 19.20%), and $54.37 (up 15.13%), respectively.

How popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1.00059 (up 0.08%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kaspa, Ethereum Classic, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.088 (down 8.71%), $19.62 (down 7.98%), $1.13 (down 6.23%), $1.66 (down 6.09%), and $6.71 (down 5.81%), respectively.

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $15.06 (up 5.73%), $37,235.01 (up 2.56%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $14.55 (up 14.67%), and $5.2 (up 6.56%), respectively.

These are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Theta Network, Stacks, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.14 (up 4.80%), $1.08 (up 27.92%), $0.99 (up 11.55%), $0.66 (up 3.71%), and $6.12 (up 6.91%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 1.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.12 billion, which marks a 28.13% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.