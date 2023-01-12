Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 12, 2023, 11:29 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 11.6% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 4.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $18,192.98. It is 7.9% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 5.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,402.45. From last week, it is up 11.6%. They have market capitalizations of $350.53 billion and $169.02 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $286.60, which is 3.9% up from yesterday and 10.6% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 3.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.3% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.1%) and $0.077 (up 3.8%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 21.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $16.36 (up 2.2%), $5.15 (up 5.7%), $0.0000099 (up 3.7%), and $0.88 (up 4.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 21.6%, while Polka Dot has gained 11.3%. Shiba Inu has gained 10.8% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 10.6% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Avalanche, NEAR Protocol, Flow, Fantom, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $15.94 (up 27.83%), $1.80 (up 12.26%), $0.88 (up 11.51%), $0.22 (up 9.85%), and $7.90 (up 8.27%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.57%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, USDD, UNUS SED LEO, Pax Dollar, and XDC Network. They are trading at $41.71 (down 5.56%), $0.99 (down 0.15%), $3.47 (down 0.14%), $1 (down 0.13%), and $0.022 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $15.29 billion (up 38.86%) and $1.95 billion (up 29.60%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.68 billion, which is up 32.31% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $15.94 (down 0.94%), $5.98 (down 0.33%), $18,177.59 (down 0.06%), and $6.33 (down 0.39%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Chiliz, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.89 (down 1.06%), $0.88 (up 1.75%), $0.88 (down 0.43%), $0.11 (up 0.11%), and $0.88 (down 0.27%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $858.14 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.19 billion. Both metrics have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $850.34 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $917.6 billion three months ago.