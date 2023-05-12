Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Mudit Dube May 12, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has shed 3.09% over the last 24 hours, trading at $26,646.71. It is 8.83% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.38% from yesterday and now trades at $1,768.28. It is down 6.84% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $516.38 billion and $212.80 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.42, a 1.91% decrease from yesterday and 5.97% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 2.55% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.25% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.28%) and $0.077 (down 1.72%), respectively.

Solana is down by 7.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.20 (down 2.25%), $5.2600 (down 14.75%), $0.0000088 (down 7.21%), and $0.88 (down 3.89%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.95% while Polka Dot has fallen 12.62%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 12.10% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 15.72%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

XRP, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, XDC Network, and TrueUSD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 2.45%), $0.088 (up 1.30%), $114.80 (up 0.50%), $0.033 (up 0.49%), and $0.99 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00008387 after falling 6.9% since yesterday.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Lido DAO, Injective, Optimism, and Sui. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 31.84%), $1.62 (down 11.80%), $5.73 (down 9.75%), $1.53 (down 9.02%), and $1.04 (down 8.78%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $8.57 billion (down 19.74%) and $1.14 billion (down 21.36%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.51 billion which is down 22% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.88 (down 3.50%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $26,673.82 (down 2.94%), $6.32 (down 3.23%), and $5.01 (down 2.49%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.02 (down 2.43%), $3.18 (down 3.73%), $0.44 (down 4.05%), $0.88 (down 3.40%), and $0.66 (down 5.45%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 2.26% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.85 billion, which marks a 17.52% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.23 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.02 trillion three months ago.