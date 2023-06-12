Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 12, 2023 | 11:49 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 6.88% from last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.19% over the last 24 hours to trade at $25,817.09. It is down 3.65% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.02% from yesterday to trade at $1,739.55. It is down 6.88% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $500.9 billion and $209.14 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $226.87, which is 4.22% less than yesterday and 24.52% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently listed at $0.55 after moving up 1.85% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.30% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.69%) and $0.066 (down 1.78%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 29.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.18 (down 2.70%), $500 (down 1.09%), and $0.0000066 (down 6.12%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 29.42% while Polka Dot has declined by 11.44%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 22.74% while Polygon has dropped 28.86%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Flare, Polygon, Aptos, Toncoin, and Mask Network. They are trading at $0.011 (up 5.82%), $0.66 (up 4.83%), $6.18 (up 4.13%), $1.50 (up 3.39%), and $3.57 (up 3.04%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are OKB, Pepe, GMX, The Graph, and THORChain. They are trading at $38.70 (down 6.23%), $0.0000088 (down 6.20%), $42.17 (down 5.72%), $0.099 (down 4.93%), and $0.88 (down 4.82%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $5.63 billion (down 36.23%) and $0.66 billion (down 41.27%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.23 billion which is down 52.81% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $25,819.30 (up 0.13%), $11.43 (down 1.84%), $5.09 (down 2.02%), and $4.05 (down 0.66%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Render Token, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.61 (down 1.49%), $2.33 (up 2.26%), $0.55 (down 2.83%), $1.93 (up 0.48%), and $0.33 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.68 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.12 trillion last month, in comparison to $951.97 billion three months ago.

