Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Avalanche

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 13, 2023, 11:35 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 12.8% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 3.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $18,810.36. It is 11.8% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,410.40. From last week, it is up 12.8%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $362.61 billion and $170.22 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $289.46, which is up by 1.2% from yesterday and 12.9% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 11.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.1%) and $0.088 (up 0.9%), respectively.

Solana is up by 25.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $16.84 (up 2.9%), $5.23 (up 1.5%), $0.0000099 (up 2.2%), and $0.99 (up 2.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 25.3% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 13.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 12.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 15.7% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Aptos, Frax Share, Helium, Decentraland, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $6.33 (up 21.22%), $6.44 (up 13.14%), $2.38 (up 11.60%), $0.44 (up 11.56%), and $120.61 (up 9.36%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.67%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Nexo, Avalanche, Gala, Mina, and Monero. They are trading at $0.77 (down 5.14%), $15.38 (down 3.08%), $0.044 (down 2.37%), $0.55 (down 2.31%), and $165.06 (down 2.25%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $19.93 billion (up 40.98%) and $2.58 billion (up 32.44%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.84 billion, which is up 25.37% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.07%), $15.32 (down 1.52%), $6.12 (down 0.44%), $18,764.58 (down 0.26%), and $6.35 (down 0.63%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.77 (down 1.38%), $0.88 (down 0.80%), $0.11 (down 1.20%), $0.88 (down 1.06%), and $0.44 (up 0.67%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $880.12 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.04 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $851.49 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $921.63 billion three months ago.