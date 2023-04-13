Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 13, 2023, 10:46 am 3 min read

Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 15.63%

Bitcoin has climbed 0.34% over the last 24 hours, trading at $30,084.22. It is 7.08% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.55% from yesterday and is trading at $1,915.58. From last week, it is up 1.16%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $582.20 billion and $230.81 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $319.84, a 0.31% increase from yesterday and 1.84% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.56% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.83% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.97%) and $0.088 (up 2.32%), respectively.

Solana has risen 15.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.04 (up 5.91%), $6.3000 (down 1.56%), $0.000011 (up 0.84%), and $1.11 (up 1.90%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 15.63% while Polka Dot has gained 3.28%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.73% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 1.81%.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are WOO Network, NEAR Protocol, Immutable, Mina, and Nexo. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.47%), $2.19 (up 10.50%), $1.14 (up 9.21%), $0.77 (up 6.59%), and $0.66 (up 6.58%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 4.22%).

Take a look at today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Flare, Conflux, Kava, and BitTorrent(New). They are trading at $0.88 (down 4.85%), $0.033 (down 4.33%), $0.33 (down 2.50%), $0.88 (down 1.86%), and $0.00000066 (down 0.77%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.82 billion (up 9.21%) and $1.31 billion (up 3.13%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.65 billion which is down 6.65% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $18.53 (up 4.01%), $1 (up 0%), $30,114.97 (up 0.49%), $7.24 (up 1.31%), and $5.94 (up 2.72%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Conflux are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.46 (up 6.02%), $5.36 (up 3.10%), $0.88 (down 4.85%), $0.66 (up 3.43%), and $0.33 (down 2.50%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.42 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $906.46 billion.